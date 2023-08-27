A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Larne.

It happened in the Brustin Brae area of the town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries after being stabbed in the torso.

A 46-year-old women has also been arrested.

Detective Sergeant McLaughlin said: “Just after 2.40am, it was reported that a man in his 30s had been stabbed to the torso. He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are described as serious.

“A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.

“A 46-year-old woman was also arrested, on suspicion of possession of Class A controlled drug and driving with excess alcohol in breath. She has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

“Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 332 of 27/08/2023.”

