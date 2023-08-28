Passengers have been advised that "disruption to flights is highly likely" from Belfast City Airport and Belfast International Airport due to an ongoing technical issue which has restricted UK flight traffic.

NATs, the UK's leading provider of air traffic control services, told ITV News it is "currently experiencing a technical issue".

It added that it has "applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault."

On Monday afternoon, Belfast City Airport posted on social media that "disruption to flights is highly likely".

It added that passengers are advised to "check the status of their flight with their airline before travelling to the airport".

Belfast International Airport followed with a similar social media post which read: " Due to an ongoing UK-wide technical issue, disruption to flights is highly likely."Whilst this issue is out of our control we are advising all passengers to check their flight status with their airline before travelling to the airport."

More to follow...

