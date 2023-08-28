A number of flights have been cancelled, and others have been delayed, from Dublin Airport due to an ongoing UK-wide air traffic control fault.

Air traffic control is currently experiencing "a technical issue" and has restricted UK flight traffic while it is being fixed.

Passengers already on board planes headed for the UK have taken to social media to report that they've been told a problem with air traffic control is keeping them grounded.

NATs, the UK's leading provider of air traffic control services, said in a statement to ITV News: "We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault."

European air traffic authority Eurocontrol warned of “very high” delays because of a “flight data processing system failure” in the UK.On Monday afternoon, Belfast City Airport and Belfast International Airport posted on social media that "disruption to flights is highly likely" for passengers due to the ongoing UK-wide issue.

Meanwhile Dublin Airport issued a statement which read: "Air Traffic Control issues in the UK today are resulting in delays and cancellations to some flights into and out of Dublin Airport.

"We advise all passengers due to travel today to check the status of their flight with their airline in advance of travelling."

