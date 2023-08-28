The front door of a house has been set alight in an arson attack "with intent to endanger life" in north Belfast.

It happened at around 10pm on Sunday on Cliftonpark Avenue.

Police said the fire was started "by an accelerant being poured on the door and set alight".

The fire was put out by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

The PSNI has appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

