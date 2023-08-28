Play Brightcove video

Thousands of people travelled to Ballycastle for a weekend of fun at Ireland's oldest fair.

The Ould Lammas Fair, which dates back over 400 years, offered visitors and locals the change to taste the famous yellow man and dulce.

A day full of fun at the fair Credit: McAuley Media

This year's show included the heavy horse show, horse races on the beach and many fairground rides.

One of the top features of the fair is its livestock market Credit: McAuley Media

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said it was a "tremendous success" adding that it was "a treat to see our local businesses showcase their products to the thousands of people who attended".

Dulse and Yellowman are popular items at the fair

