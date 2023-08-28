Two men have been charged with a number of offences relating to a road traffic collision and assaults in Newry.

The incidents happened on Sunday 27 August.

Police said a 33-year-old man has been charged with a number of driving offences, as well as grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of common assault, criminal damage and possessing an article with blade or point in a public place.Meanwhile, a 35-year-old has also been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.Both men are due to appear via video-link at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

