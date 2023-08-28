A woman aged in her 20s has been rearrested by Gardaí investigating an alleged fatal assault in Co Donegal.

A body was previously recovered from the water by Gardaí investigating the alleged assault, which was reported to have occurred in the Slieve League/Killybegs areas on either Saturday 24 June or Sunday 25 June.

A major search operation was initiated on the mountain and the coastal waters below it in the days following the report.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s arrested in June in connection with the alleged assault were later released without charge.

The 38-year-old man was then rearrested in the county in July and was charged with murder.

