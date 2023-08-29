Additional parking fees for passengers who have been delayed due to an air traffic control fault in the UK are to be waived at Dublin Airport.

The announcement was made on a social media post on Tuesday.

Holidaymakers were hit by bank holiday travel delays, which started on Monday, after a UK air traffic control failure meant flight plans had to be input manually by controllers.

A total of 790 flights departing UK airports were cancelled during the bank holiday, as well as 785 arriving flights, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

On Tuesday morning, Dublin Airport shared advice on social media for those travelling to and from the airport.

"Passengers intending to fly from Dublin Airport today (Tuesday) are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline, before travelling to the airport.

"Passengers needing to re-book flights are encouraged to do so via their airline’s app or website.

"Passengers travelling today can expect Dublin Airport to be busy, but additional airport resources are being deployed to help you on your way and to ensure high standards for passengers travelling through."For any car park customers delayed as a result of the ATC (air traffic control) issues in the UK, we are waiving any additional parking fees they may have incurred.

"Impacted passengers should speak with a member of staff on the ground or use the intercom facility when exiting their car park"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.