The majority of parents in Northern Ireland (60%) say they find it financially challenging to cover the costs of their children's school uniform.

A poll commissioned by Save the Children NI has revealed 30% of all parents have had to borrow money to afford their child's uniform or PE kit.

Some families say they are even having to cut back on food.

Nearly 80% of everyone surveyed in the LucidTalk poll feel not enough is being done by authorities to manage the cost of uniforms.

49% of parents who reported uniform costs as a challenge are from better-off households, while 73% of low-income households found covering the cost financially challenging.

Save the Children’s NI Policy & Public Affairs Adviser Naomi McBurney said: “For most families the uncapped cost of school uniforms and PE kits adds to their already stretched finances.

"This year more than ever budgets have been stretched and the pressure to afford even the most basic items has put many parents to the test.

“Meeting the cost of expensive school uniforms and PE kits should not be an additional worry.

"Much of the cost often relates to unnecessary branded and logoed items which parents are forced to purchase from limited suppliers.

“We urgently need to see action from school leaders and the Department of Education that better reflects what parents are saying.

"Children have a right to access education and this should not be overshadowed by an inability to afford uniforms.

"The poll has shown there is an overwhelming need and appetite from both parents and the public for action to be taken.

"We would encourage all decision-making stakeholders to take heed and look at where costs can be reduced to ease the ever-growing pressure.”

Save the Children NI runs a pre-loved uniform scheme, in conjunction with uniform recycling initiative The Scaffolding Project, at our store in east Belfast.

The charity’s Retail Manager Ronan O’Donnell said: “We have seen demand increase this year, as the cost-of-living crisis puts families under pressure like never before.”

