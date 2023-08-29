Members of the Policing Board have requested an urgent meeting with the Chief Constable after the High Court ruled that two junior officers were 'unlawfully disciplined' to allay any threat of Sinn Féin abandoning its support for policing in Northern Ireland.

In February 2021, a probationary constable was suspended while his colleague was repositioned following an outcry at how police handled a service marking an anniversary of the 1992 Sean Graham bookmakers attack.

Five people were murdered and nine others wounded when loyalist gunmen opened fire inside the betting shop on the Ormeau Road in south Belfast.

After Tuesday's court ruling, DUP Policing Board member Trevor Clarke claimed that the ruling outlined how the "Chief Constable chose political considerations above natural justice for his own officers".

"Two young police officers had their lives and careers unjustifiably disrupted, and the PSNI leadership chose to stand with Sinn Féin rather than their own officers," he said.

"There are huge questions to be answered around this case when a court has ultimately determined that two-tier policing has operated in Northern Ireland.

"The rule of law must apply equally to everyone in Northern Ireland, yet even PSNI officers were thrown to the wolves by their own bosses to placate Sinn Féin."

Mr Clarke added that: "Public confidence in the PSNI has been significantly tested over recent weeks, and this ruling today underscores why many unionists have had and continue to have grave concerns on these issues.”

In a statement issued to UTV, a Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “The arrest of a victim who was shot during the 1992 Sean Graham’s Bookies Massacre at a commemoration was appalling.

“A small number of members from families of the victims gathered on the Ormeau Road in February 2021 to remember their loved ones and call for the publication of a delayed Police Ombudsman’s Report into their murders by a loyalist gang.

“Sinn Féin very publicly raised our concerns with the Chief Constable and senior police officers on the treatment of victims and their families.

“The courts ruling on the suspension of two police officers following this incident is a matter for the PSNI.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said Tuesday's High Court ruling should "mark the end" of the Chief Constable Simon Byrne's tenure.

“This is a staggering indictment of the Chief Constable and a sobering insight into the politics of keeping Sinn Féin happy at all costs, even at the cost of sacrificing your own officers," the North Antrim MLA said.

“This ruling starkly illustrates how fatally compromised the PSNI is by the Belfast Agreement.

"Everything, even fair treatment of police officers, plays second fiddle to appeasing Republicans," he added.

“However, para 29 of the judgement also raises serious questions for the Chair and CEO of the Policing Board: 'Later that day the Chief Constable met with the chair and the Chief Executive of the Policing Board. They too watched the relevant footage. The DCC later joined them. They too were deeply concerned and expressed the view that the PSNI needed to quickly examine the duty and status of the officer and move quickly to make the police position clear in the public domain. The public interest and need to act soon were emphasised to the DCC as the appropriate authority. The DCC expressed the view at that point there was a case to re-position the officers. A conversation about suspension then followed.'

“Why was the Chair and CEO of the Policing Board involved in the unlawful treatment of these officers?

"How is that the function of an oversight body, and why were they ganging up to crucify the young officers?

“The politics of this, stinks.”

Meanwhile Ulster Unionist MLA and Policing Board member Mike Nesbitt said it was "unacceptable that a political party can influence policing and the duty status of any police officer".

He added that he, and his party leader Doug Beattie, "shall be making clear our view and seeking to establish how this happened, on what other occasions it may have happened and how the Chief Constable intends to reassure the public it can never happen again.”

Reacting to Tuesday's High Court judgement, Police Federation Chair, Liam Kelly, said: “In our view, this High Court Judgement calls into question the decision-making of the Senior Executive Team right up to and including the Deputy Chief Constable and the Chief Constable himself.

“These officers were sacrificed on the altar of political expediency in a disgraceful attempt to pander to political pressure.

“The two officers will be delighted by this outcome. Unfortunately one of them still finds himself being subjected to a disciplinary process and, in light of this conclusion, we would demand the PSNI expedite this matter forthwith.

“The rank and file expect the PSNI Senior management to have their backs when they go about their duties - this judgement reaffirms the perception and belief that this is sadly not the case."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.