A school in Co Down school is set to remain closed due to the discovery of a "computer virus".

Bangor Grammar School made the announcement on social media on Tuesday.

It comes as students across Northern Ireland are preparing to return to the classroom for the start of the new school term.

Acting Principal of the school, Mr Gilmore issued a statement online which read: "Due to a computer virus that has hit our network, we are unable to open the school tomorrow (Wednesday 30 August) as we will not have access to timetables, class lists, medical information or catering.

"The health and safety of our pupils is paramount and as such we can take no other decision than to close school tomorrow.

"Please accept my apologies for this and we will update you again tomorrow with plans for Thursday."

