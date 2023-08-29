Passengers have been told to expect "further delays and cancellations" at Belfast International Airport on Tuesday following a UK-wide air traffic control fault.

Holidaymakers were hit by bank holiday travel delays, which started on Monday, after a UK air traffic control failure meant flight plans had to be input manually by controllers.A total of 790 flights departing UK airports were cancelled during the bank holiday, as well as 785 arriving flights, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

National Air Traffic Services (Nats), the country's leading provider of air traffic control, said on Monday at 3.15pm that it had "identified and remedied" the technical issue affecting its systems and it was working with airlines and airports to support affected flights.In a social media post on Tuesday, Belfast International Airport wrote: "Further delays and cancellations can be expected today (Tuesday) as airline schedules recover from the air traffic control technical issues yesterday (Monday).

"If you are due to travel please contact your airline directly for information on your flight status."

Meanwhile on Belfast City Airport's website, passengers were advised to "check the status of their flight with their airline before travelling to the airport".

