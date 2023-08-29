A woman in her 20s is due to appear in court after being charged in relation to an alleged fatal assault in Co Donegal.

Gardaí said the woman, who was rearrested on Monday is due to appear before Letterkenny District Court on Tuesday.

A body was previously recovered from the water by Gardaí investigating the alleged assault, which was reported to have occurred in the Slieve League/Killybegs areas on either Saturday 24 June or Sunday 25 June. A major search operation was initiated on the mountain and the coastal waters below it in the days following the report. A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested in June in connection with the alleged assault were later released without charge. The 38-year-old man was then rearrested in the county in July and was charged with murder.

