Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man aged in his 50s in Co Londonderry.

Officers remained at the scene in the Fallahogy Terrace area of Kilrea on Tuesday evening.

The public have been asked to avoid the area.

A man, 33, has been arrested and remains in police custody.

