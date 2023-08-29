Play Brightcove video

A fitness coach from Belfast is attempting to ascend the seven highest peaks of the Mourne Mountains in a slightly unconventional way.

Calvin Brennan is in the final stages of training before making the 18 mile journey across the Mournes in his bare feet.

Starting at Donard Car Park in Newcastle, Calvin will begin climbing Northern Ireland's highest mountain (815m) before walking the clockwise trail in an expedition which is likely to take more than 10 hours.

For seven weeks, he has trained in his bare feet in an effort to get his body use to the feeling of the different types of terrain that the Mournes offer including gravel, stones and of course - mud.

It is a challenge he has wanted to complete for quite a while - not just for himself, but for his mum and their family.

During the pandemic, his mum received treatment for breast cancer and this walk, Calvin told UTV, is a way to give back and say thank you to those who helped her as well as for his own personal reasons.

"I decided to take on the seven summits as a challenge a I was going through a very difficult period in my life where I was struggling with my mental health and I'd sort of neglected looking after myself," he said.

"After finishing work during the week I just decided that I would take myself to the Mournes. The first couple of hikes were a little bit painful on the soles of the feet but like any other thing in life, we adapt, we overcome, my body's got used to it and now I'm just relishing the experience...

"I thought I'd raise some money for a local charity that helped my mum through breast cancer during Covid which was a really, really difficult time for all of the family."

Calvin is completing the challenge to raise money for a breast cancer charity. Credit: UTV

To complete the Mournes Seven Summits, hikers traditionally need to reach the peaks of Slieve Donard, Slieve Commedagh, Slieve Lamagan, Slieve Binnian, Slieve Meelbeg, Slieve Meelmore and Slieve Bearnagh.

Despite some injuries to his lower leg and feet, Calvin said he is ready for the climb.

"I'm feeling very prepared," he said.

"I've been training in the Mournes every week for the past seven weeks and I've managed to climb 21 of the mountains. So I don't think I could have had any better preparation."

Calvin is expected to complete the walk on Saturday 2 September and raise funds for Belfast-based charity, Pretty n Pink.

