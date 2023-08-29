It's been almost one week since police began their search for a convicted murderer who failed to return to prison after day release.

Fifty-nine-year-old Thomas McCabe was sentenced to life for murder in 1990.

Police said he failed to return to prison from day release on Wednesday 23 August. He remains at large.

Originally from Northern Ireland, McCabe was sentenced to life for murder in England in 1990 after beating to death a teenage cousin of his then girlfriend.

He was later transferred to Northern Ireland to serve out his sentence.

He has absconded from prison on two previous occasions.

McCabe has been described him as around 5' 8" tall, of medium build with short grey coloured hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a grey top, blue jeans and grey trainers.

He is thought to have connections to Dublin, Newry and Newtownabbey.

The PSNI has appealed to anyone who knows where he is to contact them on 101 or provide information to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.