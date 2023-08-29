Play Brightcove video

AIRPORTS

Disruption to flights at both Belfast City and Belfast International Airports is set to continue following the UK-wide failure of the air traffic control system on Monday.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with the airline before travelling.

The problem is also causing issues at Dublin International Airport with flights either delayed or cancelled.

PRISONERS

A dangerous prisoner is still at large after he failed to return to prison from day release.

59-year-old Thomas McCabe was sentenced to life for murder in 1990.

Police have said he has connections in Dublin, Newry and Newtownabbey.

FOOD INFLATION

The Northern Ireland Retail Consortium says politicians and local councils should be showing leadership in supporting a freeze on regional business rates.

Welcoming the drop in shop price inflation, its Director Neil Johnston says more needs to be done to keep business costs down and help retailers bear down on inflation.

SAVE THE CHILDREN

As schools start back, a poll commissioned by Save the Children NI has found that the majority of parents surveyed find it financially challenging to cover the cost of their children's uniform or PE kit.

The research revealed that a third of them had to borrow the money to buy them.

Some families say they're even having to cut back on food.

LAMMAS FAIR

Thousands of people are expected in the seaside town of Ballycastle again later on Tuesday for the final day of the the Auld Lammas Fair.

It is the oldest traditional fair on the island of Ireland with its dulce and yellowman and horse trading.

