PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said he "accepts the findings" of a High Court ruling that two junior officers were 'unlawfully disciplined' to allay any threat of Sinn Féin abandoning its support for policing in Northern Ireland.In February 2021, a probationary constable was suspended while his colleague was repositioned following an outcry at how police handled a service marking an anniversary of the 1992 Sean Graham bookmakers attack.

Five people were murdered and nine others wounded when loyalist gunmen opened fire inside the betting shop on the Ormeau Road in south Belfast.

On Tuesday, High Court Judge Mr Justice Scoffield quashed decisions to suspend one probationary constable and re-position his colleague following an outcry at how police handled the service marking an anniversary of the February 1992 Sean Graham bookmakers attack.

Following the judgement, the Chief Constable issued a statement in which he said: “The events of 5 February 2021 were difficult for everyone.

"Those paying their respects at a memorial event, the young officers who attended on behalf of the Police Service and for the public who observed the footage of an incident which happened shortly afterwards which circulated across media platforms.

“As Chief Constable I accept the findings of the court.

"In particular that there was a legal error in the way in which the public interest test was applied in deciding to suspend one officer and reposition another, rendering the action unlawful.

“It is important however to clarify that neither officer has been disciplined to date.

"This judgment relates to the decision to suspend one officer and re-position another whilst the Police Ombudsman conducted an investigation following a public complaint.

“We will of course take time to carefully consider the full judgment to ensure any lessons are learnt to prevent any future recurrence.”

Members of the Northern Ireland Policing Board have requested an urgent meeting with the Chief Constable to discuss the issue.

DUP Policing Board member Trevor Clarke claimed that the ruling outlined how the "Chief Constable chose political considerations above natural justice for his own officers".

"Two young police officers had their lives and careers unjustifiably disrupted, and the PSNI leadership chose to stand with Sinn Féin rather than their own officers," he said.

Meanwhile Ulster Unionist MLA and Policing Board member Mike Nesbitt said it was "unacceptable that a political party can influence policing and the duty status of any police officer".Police Federation Chair, Liam Kelly, said: “In our view, this High Court Judgement calls into question the decision-making of the Senior Executive Team right up to and including the Deputy Chief Constable and the Chief Constable himself.

“These officers were sacrificed on the altar of political expediency in a disgraceful attempt to pander to political pressure."

In a statement issued to UTV, a Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “The arrest of a victim who was shot during the 1992 Sean Graham’s Bookies Massacre at a commemoration was appalling.

“A small number of members from families of the victims gathered on the Ormeau Road in February 2021 to remember their loved ones and call for the publication of a delayed Police Ombudsman’s Report into their murders by a loyalist gang.

“Sinn Féin very publicly raised our concerns with the Chief Constable and senior police officers on the treatment of victims and their families.

“The courts ruling on the suspension of two police officers following this incident is a matter for the PSNI.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.