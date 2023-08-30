Sinn Féin Policing Board member Gerry Kelly has said "at no stage" did he suggest his party would withdraw support for the PSNI during discussions over how an incident at a Troubles memorial event was policed in 2021.

It comes as the Policing Board is due to hold an urgent meeting with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne over a High Court ruling.

On Tuesday, a judge ruled that two junior officers were 'unlawfully disciplined' after an arrest at a Troubles memorial in Belfast to allay any threat of Sinn Féin abandoning its support for policing in Northern Ireland.The incident happened on the Ormeau Road in February 2021 during a service marking the anniversary of the February 1992 Sean Graham bookmakers attack in which five people were murdered.

On Wednesday, Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly issued a statement relating to the judgment and said there was never any suggestion made by him or his party that support for police would be withdrawn over the handling of the 2021 incident.He said: “Sinn Féin supports and is fully committed to the new beginning to policing.

"It is the responsibility of all parties to continue to achieve an effective and efficient service, which polices impartially with the community.

“An important part of that is the ability of elected representatives and independent members on the Policing Board to hold the police to account.

“That’s why the Policing Board was set up, and that’s why Sinn Féin continues to play a critical role on the board and other local accountability mechanisms.

“It’s a matter of public record that we raised our valid concerns with the Chief Constable and senior police officers about the arrest of victims on the Ormeau Road where families were commemorating the murders of their loved ones by loyalists.

“I want to set the record straight," he added.

“At no stage during any calls to, or meetings with, senior PSNI officers did I suggest or insinuate that Sinn Féin would withdraw support for the rule of law or policing, or remove our members from the Policing Board.

“Our focus is fully on continuing to play a role in helping to ensure that our policing service is fair, impartial, efficient, effective and accountable.”

Meanwhile DUP Policing Board Trevor Clarke said Chief Constable Simon Byrne had no option but to resign.

Mr Clarke told the BBC: “Where a judge has said a chief constable is prepared to sacrifice his young officers, how can the chief constable or anyone else expect anyone’s support after that?"

SDLP Policing Board member Mark H Durkan said serious issues with policing had been exposed.

He added: “The chief constable, the Policing Board and all of us with an interest in securing the new beginning to policing must act urgently to address this situation.”

A spokesperson for the Alliance Party told UTV that the high court judgment "raises a number of issues relation to confidence in policing".

"There should be no political interference in policing but rather accountability."

