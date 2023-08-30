A community has been left "shocked" and "devastated" after a 56-year-old man was stabbed to death in Co Londonderry.

It happened on Fallahogy Terrace, Kilrea, shortly before 5pm on Tuesday.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Sinn Féin councillor Sean McPeake said: "My thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.

"I have spoken to a number of this man’s work colleagues today who are absolutely devastated at this news.

“A police murder investigation is underway, and I would call on anyone with any information which may help those inquiries to contact the PSNI.”

