A gang armed with screwdriver "ransacked" a property in an aggravated burglary in Co Down.

It happened shortly after 10.15pm on Monday 28 August at a property on the Moss Brook Road in Carryduff.

Police said the men "who were all dressed in black clothing forced two male residents into the living before ransacking the property".

The thieves took a number of items to a vehicle which was parked at a gateway of a field.

No one injuries were reported.

The PSNI has appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the vehicle, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives at Lisburn CID on 101, quoting reference number 1570 29/08/2023.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

