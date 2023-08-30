A hospital in Co Londonderry has asked people to stay away if possible due to pressures on its A&E department

Altnagelvin Area Hospital issued a warning via social media for those with an urgent, non-emergency medical situation to phone first before arriving at the Emergency Department.

It comes after an urgent appeal was issued last weekend for nurses to cover shifts at the Derry hospital.

In the post on social media Altnagelvin Area Hospital asked those with an urgent, non-emergency medical situation to phone first saying: "Medical personnel will direct you to the best route of treatment.

"This may include visiting a minor injuries unit or Out of Hours GP."

The hospital also said: "If your condition is not critical you may have to wait longer than you would like."

