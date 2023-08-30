Play Brightcove video

A peaceful rural road; a quiet man.

Tragedy struck at Fallahogey Terrace on Tuesday evening when police received a report that a man had been stabbed.

Cornelius O'Neill, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the stabbing, but are appealing for information to piece together what happened.

Meanwhile, the community is trying to come to terms with the loss of life in an area unaccustomed to scenes like these.

Mr O'Neill has been remembered as a "quiet, inoffensive, hard-working" man by local Sinn Féin councillor Sean McPeake.

"I knew the victim and I spoke to come of his colleagues last night," he said.

"He worked in a local quarry, very hardworking.

"I must say they're absolutely like myself, they're devastated.

"That's what makes what happened all the more sad and hard to take in, just what could happen someone who is so quiet natured in such a rural area where scenes like this aren't happening at all.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the gentleman and his family and his work colleagues, as are the community's and those that knew him."

There was a huge amount of police activity in the area on Tuesday night with at least a dozen forensic officers at work.

A PSNI statement said: “Our enquiries continue, and I’m keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

"Please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1304 of 29/08/23."Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

