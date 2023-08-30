A man stabbed to death in Kilrea last night was Cornelius O'Neill.

The 56-year-old was stabbed just before 4.50pm on Tuesday afternoon in the Fallahogy Terrace area of the village.

Police and the Ambulance Service attended the property but Mr O'Neill was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects, however, their inquiries are ongoing and they would ask anyone with information to get in touch.

