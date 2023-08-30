One of the men charged with a mistaken identity murder at a block of flats in Ballymena must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Michael Hanrahan, 42, was refused bail over his alleged involvement in the fatal knife attack on 63-year-old Victor Hamilton.

Mr Hamilton was found dead in a pool of blood outside his home at Orkney Drive in the Co Antrim town’s Ballykeel 2 housing estate on 27 July 2022.

He had recently moved to the Ballymena area from Carrickfergus.

Post mortem examinations established a stab wound to the back as the cause of death.

The court heard that three days earlier, the resident of another flat in Orkney Drive had been contacted about a burglary incident.

A woman associated with a co-accused allegedly threatened that if items stolen from her property were not returned the person responsible “wouldn’t be walking for much longer”.

Based on CCTV and number plate recognition evidence, prosecution barrister Adrian Higgins claimed Hanrahan was among four men who travelled together in a Range Rover from Portadown to the scene of the killing.

One of the co-defendants allegedly stated later that the group went looking for the person blamed for the burglary, but “got the wrong guy”.

Counsel submitted: “The murder of Mr Hamilton appears to have (taken place) against a background of mistaken identity.”

With the knife used in the attack still missing, the court was told police believe it was disposed of at some point in a “circuitous” return journey of up to 100 miles.

Hanrahan, of Thomas Street in Craigavon, is among three men charged with the murder as part of a joint enterprise.

It was also revealed that a fourth man suspected of taking part in the killing is believed to have fled to Portugal.

“There are moves to extradite him to this jurisdiction, but he’s presently at liberty and hasn’t been detained by the Portuguese authorities,” Mr Higgins added.

Hanrahan’s barrister, Bobbie-Leigh Herdman, argued that the height of the case against him is that he was allegedly in the Range Rover with the other accused.

Questioning the evidence to charge her client with murder, she stressed that the prosecution has not claimed he got out of the vehicle at the scene of the stabbing.

Ms Herdman contended that Hanrahan should now be released from custody due to the level of delay.

Denying bail, however, Mr Justice Humphreys ruled there was not the required change of circumstances in what he described as a complex police investigation.

The judge added: “I fully accept there may be distinctions between the four suspects in terms of the roles they are said to have played, but nonetheless there is clearly prima facie evidence of involvement of each of them in the general activities that evening.”

