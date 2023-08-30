A "large sum of money" has been stolen from a property in Co Down during an aggravated burglary.

Four masked men, one armed with a knife, entered a house on Millers Park Drive in Newtownards shortly after 10:35pm on Tuesday.

It's understood they searched through a number of drawers before stealing the money.

They then made off in a "dark coloured vehicle".

Police said "luckily no one was injured during the incident".

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2036 of 29/08/23.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

