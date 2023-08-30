Play Brightcove video

KILREA DEATH

Detectives have launched a murder investigation into the death of a man in his 50s in County Londonderry.

Police attended the scene in the Fallahogy Terrace area of Kilrea on Tuesday night.

A 33-year-old man who was arrested remains in police custody.

Officers say at this stage they are not looking for any other suspects.

TIPPERARY CRASH

A young boy, man and woman have died following a road crash in county Tipperary.

The single vehicle collison happened at around 9pm last night near Cashel.

It comes just days after four people were killed in a crash in Clonmel.

AIR TRAVEL

Further flight disruption is expected at both Belfast City and Belfast International Airports following the UK-wide failure of the air traffic control system on Monday.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with the airline before travelling.

HEANEY

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Nobel Prize winning poet Seamus Heaney.

Earlier this month, Queen's University announced a new landmark venue for the centre named in his memory, which will open early next year.

OXFAM

Research by Oxfam shows shopping for second-hand fashion could prevent carbon emissions equivalent to those produced by over a quarter of a million flights to Greece.

The charity said that if each adult donated all the clothes they have not worn in the past year, it could remove the need for 4.9 billion kilograms of carbon emissions.

