A new consultant-led Urgent Care Centre is set to open at the Ulster Hospital alongside its emergency department.

The move will also see the closure of minor injuries units in Bangor and Ards Hospitals.The Department of Health approved South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust proposals for the reshaping of urgent and emergency care services on Wednesday.

The Trust’s plans were the subject of a 12 week public consultation earlier this year.

In a statement, the Department of Health said the new unit will be open seven days a week from 8am - 6pm.

It added that the second phase of the project will "involve provision of a full Urgent Care Centre alongside the new Emergency Department at the Ulster Hospital".

The Permanent Secretary, Peter May, wrote to the Trust Chief Executive to confirm the move.

Setting out the factors which led to his decision, Mr May today commented: “I have reviewed the Trust’s consultation outcome in line with Departmental guidance on change or withdrawal of service.

"I have received advice from the Department of Health’s Strategic Planning and Performance Group and the Public Health Agency.

“I am satisfied that my decision to approve falls within the remit of the Northern Ireland Executive Formation legislation and the associated Guidance published by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.”

The Permanent Secretary continued: “Among the considerations I have taken into account are the improvements which the change will bring.

"The merged Minor Injury Unit will be open seven days a week for longer hours and will be doctor led which will expand the range of conditions that can be treated.

“The Trust’s plans will also pave the way for the delivery of an Urgent Care Centre in due course after the necessary enabling works have taken place.

"This development is in line with Departmental policy.”

The South Eastern Trust’s Chief Executive, Roisin Coulter said he welcomed the decision.

"Clinical staff in the Trust believe the creation of an Urgent Care Centre at the Ulster Hospital, will provide the community with a more comprehensive service than is currently available at the Ards Minor Injury Unit, as well as helping to improve patient flow through the Emergency Department at the Ulster Hospital.

"This is a more sustainable model of care in the future.

“Having a new Consultant led Urgent Care Centre, co-located with the new Emergency Department at the Ulster Hospital, will give patients easier access to medical assessment and clinical investigations, if required, on the same site.

“I would like to thank our staff in both Ards and Bangor Minor Injury Units for the excellent care and service they have provided to the community.”

The South Eastern Trust added that it remains committed to both the Ards and Bangor Community Hospitals. They will continue to deliver a wide range of Primary and Community Care Services for the local population.

