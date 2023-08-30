Confidence in PSNI leadership among "the rank and file was already at breaking point but now it is beyond repair," a retired former senior police officer has said.

It comes as Chief Constable Simon Byrne faces growing scrutiny after a court ruled on Tuesday that two junior officers were 'unlawfully disciplined' after an arrest at a Troubles memorial in Belfast to allay any threat of Sinn Féin abandoning its support for policing in Northern Ireland.

The incident happened on the Ormeau Road in February 2021 during a service marking the anniversary of the February 1992 Sean Graham bookmakers attack in which five people were murdered.

Speaking to UTV, Jon Burrows said the "assessment that the Chief and Deputy Chief Constable made was catastrophically wrong and it doesn't sit with the rationales that were presented as to why these officers were suspended".

"Confidence in the leadership in the rank and file was already at breaking point but now it is beyond repair," he added.

"Police officers do things that are difficult and dangerous and contentious, they need to know that if they act honestly that they have their bosses backing and they don't have that trust anymore and that is a very difficult place for policing.

"All trust internally is broken down among the senior leadership team amongst those who are doing policing on all our behalf everyday."

In relation to calls for the chief constable to resign, Mr Burrow said that was a matter "for the Policing Board and Mr Byrne himself".

"My own view is that the rank and file have lost all trust in the senior leadership.

"We've also seen polling that the public's confidence in the police service is falling dramatically and it seems to be one crisis after the other.

"This was a catastrophically bad management of a situation which has now led to the declaration that the chief constable acted unlawfully and was susceptible to political influence so it is difficult to see how he could ever regain the confidence of the rank and file, let alone the public."

On Wednesday afternoon, Sinn Féin Policing Board member Gerry Kelly said "at no stage" did he suggest his party would withdraw support for the PSNI during discussions over how an incident at a Troubles memorial event was policed in 2021.

Meanwhile DUP Policing Board member Trevor Clarke said Sinn Féin's statement "doesn’t answer the questions which have been raised".

The Policing Board is due to hold an urgent meeting with PSNI Chief Constable on Thursday.

