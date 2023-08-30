Police are investigating criminal damage to goal posts and nets in the area of Henry Jones Playing Fields in Castlereagh.

The playing fields in the Church Road area are used by East Belfast GAA.The damage, which is being treated as a hate crime, is believed to have been caused sometime between Monday and Wednesday morning.

SDLP Councillor Séamas de Faoite condemned the incident: “This is the latest in a growing catalogue of attempts to intimidate and bully the members of East Belfast GAA.

"Those responsible need to understand that this club and its members are a growing part of our community – they are here to stay and they’re going to keep offering a positive, outward looking experience for anyone who wants to get involved.

“The people behind this latest attack need to wise up.

"East Belfast becomes a more shared space every day and it should be a place where everyone feels comfortable to live, work and enjoy themselves.”

