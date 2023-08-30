Three people have been arrested and three properties have been searched as part of an investigation into suspected money laundering.

The operation took place on Wednesday 30 August at locations in Belfast and Lisburn.

A woman, aged 37, was arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property, converting criminal property and fraud by false representation.She was later released on police bail to allow for further enquires.Two men, aged 38 and 59, were also arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of criminal property.The 59-year-old man was later released on bail, and the 38-year-old remains in police custody.

The PSNI said a "sum of money", "a suspected Taser" and "suspected Class B controlled drugs" were seized during the searches and will now undergo further forensic examination.

DCI Ian Wilson from the PSNI's Economic Crime Unit said: “We remain committed to targeting those involved in money laundering, and would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact officers on 101.”Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

