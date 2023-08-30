The Police Ombudsman has found there were “significant failings” in the PSNI investigation into the murder of Gerard Lawlor in 2002, but no evidence that police could have prevented his murder nor of collusive behaviours.

Mr Lawlor was murdered as he walked home along the Floral Road in north Belfast shortly after midnight on July 22 2002.

Mr Lawlor’s family had raised concerns with the Police Ombudsman about the preventability of the murder, protection of informants and allegations of collusion, as well as how the PSNI investigation was conducted.

Following the Ombudsman's report, the PSNI said it " acknowledged her findings" around the original investigation and will "carefully consider the report and its findings".

On Wednesday, the Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson said: “Sectarian tensions were high in north Belfast on the night of July 21-22 2002 and although police resources were undoubtedly stretched, police and military patrols continued in interface areas that evening and both police and military vehicle check points were also in place.

“My investigation found no evidence that police had prior information that Gerard Lawlor was going to be targeted or that loyalist paramilitaries were planning an attack in the Floral Road area, and I do not believe that an opportunity existed for police to prevent the murder.”

Ms Anderson said a number of complaints from the family of Gerard Lawlor about his murder were “legitimate and justified”.

She said: “Initial police actions following the murder were conducted in a thorough and competent manner.

“Scenes were secured and forensically examined, and police conducted extensive witness and CCTV inquiries in the vicinity of the murder scene, in addition to the route that Mr Lawlor took upon leaving the Bellevue Arms, and potential routes taken by the murderers before, and after, the attack.

“However, my investigation did find evidence of significant failings in aspects of the police investigation and, therefore, I have concluded that a number of the complaints, allegations and concerns made by the family about police actions and omissions are legitimate and justified.”

Following the publication of the Ombudsman's report, Det Ch Supt Ian Saunders, Head of Legacy and Disclosure said: “I recognise the continued pain and suffering felt by the family of Gerard Lawlor. Their suffering does not fade and my thoughts are with them today.

“We note the comments made by the Police Ombudsman and acknowledge her findings around the original investigation into Gerard’s murder on 22nd July 2002.

“We will now take time to carefully consider this report and its findings.

“Gerard’s murder currently sits within the caseload of Legacy Investigation Branch (LIB) for future review in accordance with LIB’s Case Sequencing Model.”

