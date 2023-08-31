Police are investigating an arson attack on the former Co Down parochial home of the paedophile priest Malachy Finnegan.

Finnegan is alleged to have sexually abused children in the Catholic diocese of Dromore across four decades before his death in 2002.

In the past 35 years, about 70 people have come forward to make allegations of abuse related to the diocese, the majority of which relate to Malachy Finnegan.

Police said a passing patrol became aware of a fire at the vacant parochial house, on the Castlewellan Road in Hilltown, shortly before 3am, on Thursday 31 August. The Fire Service attended and brought the blaze under control, however, extensive damage has been caused to the property.

"It is believed at this time that the fire was started deliberately," police said. "An investigation into the incident is underway and officers would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact police at Ardmore station on 101, quoting reference number 108 31/08/23.

"A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.