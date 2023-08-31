The Police Federation for Northern Ireland is to hold an extraordinary meeting of its Executive Central Committee next Wednesday.

This meeting will discuss the outcome of the judicial review into police disciplinary actions on two officers following their actions at the 2021 commemoration of the Sean Graham bookmakers attack on the Ormeau Road in Belfast.

The federation, which represents the rank and file, said the meeting will also discuss recent events incorporating members concerns with the PSNI and its senior leadership team.

"A confidence vote may or may not take place," a statement said.

"This will be determined by Central Committee following the discussion." It comes following a High Court judge ruled that a decision to take action against two junior officers following a Troubles memorial event in 2021 was unlawful. Mr Justice Scoffield said the decision was made to discipline the officers to allay any threat of Sinn Fein abandoning its support for policing in Northern Ireland. Unionists have accused Mr Byrne of taking unjustified action against the officers to placate republicans. Sinn Féin denied there was any threat to withdraw support for policing. The PSNI has also been involved in two serious data breaches in recent weeks, one involving the accidental publication of details of all staff members.

