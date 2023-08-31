Concerns have been raised after the latest hospital waiting list figures for Northern Ireland revealed “deeply worrying” increases. Some 416,022 patients were waiting for a first consultant-led outpatient appointment by June 30 – this was up 3.7% from March 31 and 10.1% higher than at June 30 2022. Almost half (203,682) of the patients were waiting for more than the draft target waiting time of 52 weeks.

The figures also revealed that 119,095 patients were waiting to be admitted for inpatient or day case treatment, 2.3% (2,784) fewer than at March 31 (121,879), and 6.6% (8,446) fewer than at June 30 2022 (127,541). Some 188,881 patients were waiting for a diagnostic test, 9% (15,639) more than at March 31 (173,242), and 13.5% (22,471) more than at June 30 2022 (166,410). Responding, Northern Ireland director of the Royal College of Surgeons of England (RCS England) Niall McGonigle said the figures were “deeply worrying”. “These new Department of Health figures show waiting times for a first outpatient appointment with a consultant have risen massively on the last quarter by over 15,000,” he said. “Diagnostics have also jumped by 15,000, whilst inpatients reduced slightly by around 2%. “Taken together, these figures are deeply worrying and show the system and staff are under relentless strain. “The drive to do better remains for all of us and we have no time to lose in addressing these long waiting lists. “Patients in Northern Ireland are suffering inexorable waits, their lives are on hold and this is simply unacceptable for everyone.”

