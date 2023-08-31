A court has been told the partner of a man allegedly stabbed to death by her own son witnessed the murder. Cornelius O’Neill died after he was attacked at a house near Kilrea on Tuesday, 29 August. Jason Tyrone Spence (33), an unemployed man from Millburn Street in Cookstown has been charged with his murder.

Mr O’Neill (56) was stabbed during an incident at Fallahogy Terrace in the Tamlaght O’Crilly area, near Kilrea. Police officers and paramedics quickly responded to the incident but Cornelius O’Neill was pronounced dead at the scene. This morning Jason Spence was before a judge at Bishop Street Courthouse in Londonderry. He was handcuffed as he stood in the dock and did not speak through the hearing. A detective told the magistrates' court, police believe they can connect Jason Spence to the murder charge. The detective said Cornelius O’Neill had been attacked with a large knife, and his partner - Jason Spence’s mother - had witnessed the horrific incident. The court was told Spence then drove away from the murder scene but was later arrested in Cookstown. When he was located by the police, there were bloodstains on his person and his clothing. He was taken to a PSNI station but remained silent when detectives questioned him about the incident. A defence lawyer told this court that Spence has a history of paranoid schizophrenia and an application for bail would not be made until a psychiatric assessment had been done. The defendant has been remanded in custody until September.

