There has been a strong increase in the number of people shopping in Northern Ireland as footfall has rose by 6.9% since July according to Retail experts MRI Springboard.

The rise is far greater than the 0.2% increase in footfall across the UK as a whole.

There was an increase across all measures, however, the biggest rise was seen in high street footfall which rose by 8% from July.

Although, footfall in Northern Ireland is only 0.1% higher than it was in August 2022, compared to a 1.9% rise over the same period for the whole of the UK.

