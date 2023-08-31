Play Brightcove video

KILREA MURDER CHARGE

A thirty three year old man has been charged with the murder of Cornelius O'Neill who police say was stabbed to death in County Londonderry on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old died at a property in Kilrea following the attack.

Police say the accused is set to appear in court later on Thursday morning.

POLICING BOARD

A special meeting of the Policing Board will take place later to discuss the latest crisis to hit the PSNI.

It comes after a High Court judge ruled that two officers were unlawfully disciplined for an arrest made at a 2021 troubles commemoration in Belfast.

The row has led some unionist politicians to call for the resignation of chief constable Simon Byrne.

POLITICAL TALKS

Well it comes as political parties are due to meet at Stormont Castle later to hold talks with the Head of the Civil Service, Jayne Brady.

Discussions over recent weeks have focused on the challenging budget pressures Northern Ireland faces.

CLONMEL FUNERAL

The funeral of one of the victims of a crash in Clonmel in Co Tipperary will take place on Thursday.

Nicole Murphy was one of four young people killed while on their way to celebrate their Leaving Cert results last Friday.

The funerals of the three other victims will take place in the coming days.

IRELAND RUGBY

The Ireland rugby team will depart from Dublin Airport later for the Rugby World Cup.

Andy Farrell's men travel to France as Six Nations Grand Slam champions and having topped the world rankings for more than a year on the back of their historic tour triumph in New Zealand.

