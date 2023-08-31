Play Brightcove video

Ethnic minority businesspeople in South Belfast did not need the PSNI's new hate crime statistics to tell them that there is a problem.

Today's figures show that the number of racially motivated hate incidents between July 2022 and June 2023 is 1,267, which is 34 less than the year before.

It seems these figures are far from the full story, which is one of "organised, racist violence".

I have been speaking to several traders who have suffered attacks on their premises, but chose not to report what happened to them.

They say that South Belfast is not racists, but there are definitely racists living in the area and they are making life hell for minorities.

Today's meeting saw traders meeting charities, the PSNI, politicians and civil servants to discuss the worrying number of incidents in the Sandy Row, Donegal Road and lower Botanic area.

Some spoke of threats from paramilitaries, others highlighted the plight of asylum seekers living in temporary accommodation, after several protests outside their hotels.

"Everything from protests outside temporary accommodation, which are organised on a weekly basis through to intimidation in housing situations, through to what we heard a bit more about today, which are multiple businesses experiencing multiple attacks," said organiser Sean MacBradaigh of PPR human rights group.

"So that coupled with what other organisations were talking about here today, are those who are closer to it, you know, the the burning of the Multicultural Resource Center twice, the attacks on local businesses, the intimidation of homes, the Nazi flags going up, the sort of... far right protests.

"All of that to us, to any reasonable person's definition, is organised, racist violence.

"It's continuous, it's consistent and has a similar messaging."

This meeting comes after a devastating attack on Mohammed Idris's tech shop and internet cafe.

He reached out to us after an arson attack gutted the new premises he only opened in April as he outgrew his previous shop in the city centre.

Speaking to UTV last week, he said that he was ready to give up after a a series of attacks building up from paint on the door and bricks through the windows to the eventual torching of his workplace.

He said he had raised the alarm to various politicians and groups before the final attack because he felt something sinister was about to happen.

Today, Mohammed has reiterated his commitment to fighting for better protections for people like him.

"We need to work together with the local communities. They need to understand us," he said.

"They need to know about us. And we need to know about them. So we need to speak out. They need to come and we have a conversation together."

Tawassul Mohammed also works for PPR.

"People are getting attacked and you have listened to people speaking up, but not everyone can speak up," she said.

"There are others who were intimidated, who got their windows broken or their shops burned, but they are not ready to talk because they feel that they might be attacked more if they speak."

I asked her how we can change that.

She replied: "I think we break that cycle by all of us standing together because it's hard for one person or an individual or a few people to stand up against something. But it becomes easier when it's a lot of people."

Mr MacBradaigh said that in the past, some victims have shown footage of perpetrators of hate crimes to the police but no action was taken.

He said that there will be a follow up meeting in November to see if promises made at the meeting to collaborate, integrate and investigate have been followed through.

South Belfast Superintendent Finola Dornan attended the meeting today to listen to the concerns raised.

In a written statement issued to UTV after the event, Belfast Commander Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones insisted police do take racially motivated hate crimes "extremely seriously".

“Northern Ireland is a diverse society and we need to welcome members of ethnic communities and they need to feel safe. We work closely with key stakeholders and partner agencies to address issues and concerns, which directly impact those migrant and ethnic minority communities that call Northern Ireland home.

"This was a productive and informative opportunity to hear from those directly affected and people who are advocating for an increased focus and collaborative working approach to tackle hate crime across Northern Ireland. This is a priority for the Police Service. Our officers are there to support victims and others affected, to feel safe in their local communities.

“As an organisation, we understand the impact these type of attacks have on vulnerable people and any reports of hate crime are taken very seriously. No one should feel intimidated or threatened due to their ethnicity and officers will continue to pursue those who commit those offences and bring them before the courts.

“It is the responsibility of each and every one of us to ensure that we live in a society where diversity is respected. If you or someone you know is the victim of a hate crime please contact us on 101. Our officers are here to help you and can make sure you get access to the support you need.”