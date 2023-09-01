Blink-182 have postponed their Belfast show due to drummer Travis Barker having to return to the USA on an urgent family matter.

The band was due to play at the SSE Arena in Belfast on the 4 September as well as the 3Arena in Dublin the following evening.

However, both shows have been pushed back along with two performances in Glasgow on the 1 and 2 September.

Details regarding his family situation have not yet been released, but the 47-year-old dad-of-two is expecting a baby with wife Kourtney Kardashian.

A Twitter statement released by the band said: "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. "More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

