The health service is gearing up for a fourth winter with Covid-19 by fast forwarding the coronavirus programme, due to concern over a new variant.

However, the BMA has warned that the move could put further pressure on GP surgeries that are already struggling with demand.

Dr Alan Stout, of the BMA, said GPs were only made aware of the decision to bring forward the booster date through social media.

"The decision is probably sensible to protect the people we need to protect and prevent the threat of a surge over the winter. But the communication with it has been exceptionally poor.

"GPs only heard by social media yesterday that it was going to be brought forward and that has created a lot of difficulty in practices and will do for the next number of weeks," said Dr Stout.

The latest coronavirus statistics from the Public Health Agency show a decrease in cases over the past week.

However scientists have warned that the new variant, dubbed Pirola, is proving more adept at evading immunity from vaccines and past infections.

That is due to a large number of mutations in its spike protein, which helps the virus latch onto calls and cause infections.

Any significant surge in covid cases could put further pressure on the health care system, Dr Stout warned.

"We have just come out of August and every part of our health service is struggling with what is supposed to be the quiet time of the year. If there is a surge then we will all struggle to deal with that."

