The DUP have submitted a motion of no confidence in the PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne.

In a statement, the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said,

"It is disappointing and perplexing that the Chief Constable cancelled our planned meeting which was due to take place this afternoon (Friday). Had the meeting gone ahead we would have had the opportunity to inform him of our desire for change and intention to submit to the Policing Board a motion to be debated at the earliest opportunity"

Earlier, the Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie also declared he had no confidence in the Chief Constable.

Pressure has been mounting on the PSNI chief constable after a number of recent controversies.

Most recently a High Court judge ruled that a decision to take action against two junior officers following a Troubles memorial event in 2021 was unlawful.

Mr Justice Scoffield said the decision was made to discipline the officers to allay any threat of Sinn Fein abandoning its support for policing in Northern Ireland. Having previously said he accepted the verdict Chief Constable Simon Byrne said on Thursday that an appeal against the ruling is being considered.

The statement from the DUP leader went on to say,

"Confidence in the Chief Constable has been eroded, both amongst the wider public but significantly, also amongst serving PSNI officers and staff. In light of that, we believe that a change of leadership is required. Allowing the issue to drift will only cause greater problems for public confidence and for the PSNI as an organisation.”

Policing Board member and DUP MLA Trevor Clarke also added,

“The ruling by Mr Justice Schofield laid bare that political considerations were influencing operational decisions. That goes against a fundamental principle within policing and ultimately it rests with the Chief Constable not only as the head of the organisation, but as someone who was central to the decision-making process at that time.

We want to see effective, efficient and impartial policing in Northern Ireland. The question is whether we sit back and watch confidence both inside and outside the PSNI continue to diminish, or whether it is time for change. This motion will allow the Policing Board to give its view.”

In a statement earlier reacting to the Chief Constable's comments that he wasn't resigning, the Chairman of the Police Federation Liam Kelly said: “He has previously publicly accepted the JR ruling, but now has gone volte face and is considering appealing it. “If he does appeal, we expect he will use the PSNI budget which is already stretched to breaking point. “In effect, he would be appealing against his own actions against his own officers, dragging this matter out both internally and externally. “This has infuriated and antagonised the rank and file further and once again the two officers at the centre of the case are being treated disdainfully.” The PFNI’s executive central committee is due to hold an extraordinary meeting next Wednesday where it will discuss whether to call a no confidence vote. “It is hugely damaging to officer morale and confidence and has to be condemned.” “I had hoped to refrain from saying anything publicly until the extraordinary meeting of my Executive Central Committee next Wednesday,” Mr Kelly added. “However, such is the outrage that has been expressed by the rank and file, on behalf of the two officers and my colleagues, I feel I have no other option but to call it out – in short I am disgusted, disillusioned and extremely angry.” Several members of the policing board emerged afterwards to state that a legal issue had arisen during discussions, but didn’t give further details.

Policing Board chairwoman Deirdre Toner said board members had asked for clarity on matters raised in the judgment about an incident “deemed to be critical for policing”. “After today’s discussions it has become clear that there are now legal issues that the board needs to consider and receive advice on,” she said.

