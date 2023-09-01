A public services union which represents Police Service of Northern Ireland civilian staff is to hold a special meeting to consider a confidence vote in Chief Constable Simon Byrne. Nipsa is set to hold an extraordinary departmental committee meeting of police staff representatives next week, during which it will be assessed if there is a demand for a confidence vote in Mr Byrne.

The Police Federation is also to hold a similar meeting also next Wednesday. It's chair Liam Kelly said members were infuriated with Mr Byrne when he remained defiant and said he was considering an appeal.

The chief constable has faced mounting calls to quit following the damning judgment over the handling of police actions at a Troubles memorial.

The UUP has joined with the DUP and other unionists in calling for Mr Byrne to resign.

The PSNI has faced a number of recent controversies over the summer. Most recently a High Court judge ruled that a decision to take action against two junior officers following a Troubles memorial event in 2021 was unlawful. Mr Justice Scoffield said the decision was made to discipline the officers to allay any threat of Sinn Fein abandoning its support for policing in Northern Ireland.

After saying he accepted the judgment of the court Mr Byrne backtracked and following a seven-hour marathon meeting with the Policing Board on Thursday he said the force may appeal the decision.

Nipsa official Tracy Godfrey said she feels it is likely that police staff colleagues will want to have such a vote. She told the BBC that members want to show solidarity with colleagues from the Police Federation. “I think people have just come to the end of the road with how the organisation is being treated, they have just had enough,” she said. “It’s been one disaster after another, the data breach after being told for many years by DoJ (the Department of Justice) that police staff aren’t under the same kind of threat as police officers when we clearly are and always have been. The data breach comes out and our names are on it, we are not weaponised like police officers so we have no way of defending ourselves if someone comes knocking on our door. “Also the fact that we’re just not paid the same amount of danger money as police officers, and that has been going on for 33 years and people’s patience and goodwill is now gone.” Ms Godfrey said police staff are fearful of how they would be treated if a similar situation arose as the two police constables. “I don’t think we would be protected,” she said. Ms Godfrey added: “There are many different conversations going on, and thought processes going on. Not everyone thinks exactly the same, so I can’t carte blanche say I don’t have faith in anybody in the top team, but there is a real concern about the leadership of this particular situation, how it has impacted on the police officers and the potential impact it could have on police staff.”

In a statement released last night the UUP leader Doug Beattie did not just blame the Chief Constable but the said there are issues with the senior leadership of the PSNI and called for both Simon Byrne and Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton to resign

Mr Beattie said: “Ulster Unionists have believed for some time that Chief Constable Simon Byrne is not the entirety of the problem facing the PSNI.

"Therefore, to remove him and do nothing else will not fix some deep-rooted issues around cohesion, internal communication, and senior leadership relationships.

“The Ormeau Road incident was a car crash of policing. As we said at the time, those two probationary officers should never have been allowed to patrol south Belfast that day without being briefed that it was the anniversary of the Sean Graham Bookmakers atrocity.

"They were hung out to dry then and hung out to dry again with the suspension and repositioning.

“The incident, and the judgement of Justice Scoffield, confirms our view that there are issues with the PSNI’s Senior Executive Team.

"On that basis, and after consulting with our Policing Board member Mike Nesbitt MLA, I am calling on Chief Constable Simon Byrne and Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton to consider their positions and resign for the good of the service and to enable controlled change in the senior leadership positions within the PSNI.

“Ulster Unionists are also of the opinion that the Policing Board itself needs reviewed. I am calling on the Department of Justice to commission an independent review, with particular focus on the efficacy of the way the Board and its main sub committees hold senior officers to account.

"There also need to be an independent review of the information provided to the Chief Constable following the incident at the memorial at Sean Graham's bookmakers.

"Who briefed him on the possible political repercussions and how did this lead him to unlawfully discipline two officers?

"It is my opinion that we do not dive deeply enough into these sorts of issues. This clearly needs fixed.”

Nipsa has been asked for comment.

