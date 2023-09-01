Play Brightcove video

POLICING

The Chief Constable has said that 'the question of an appeal' over a high court ruling 'is live.'

It comes after the findings of a judicial review on Tuesday in which a judge ruled that a decision to discipline 2 officers over an arrest at a Troubles commemoration in 2021 was unlawful.

Simon Byrne also reiterated that he won't resign following a lengthy emergency meeting with the policing board yesterday.

VACCINES

This year's autumn flu and COVID-19 vaccination programme has been brought forward earlier to 18 September.

The Public Health Agency say that this is a precautionary measure following the identification of a new COVID variant.

Those eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to contact their GP.

FOOTFALL

Footfall in our stores here has decreased by almost 5 percent year on year in the month of August.

That's considerably more than the UK average of 1.4%.

While high street footfall decreased, those going to shopping centres is up by 6 percent.

The Retail Consortium say that consumer confidence is low because of the cost of living crisis.

STORMS

Some of next season's storms will be named after people working to protect the public from severe weather.

The Met Office says that naming storms helps people recognise the seriousness of the situation and what steps to take to protect themselves.

