The Chairman of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) Liam Kelly has called a statement issued by the Chief Constable “hugely disappointing and unexpected” and said its members had been “infuriated” by it. Simon Byrne said he will not be resigning following a marathon seven-hour meeting with the Policing Board on Thursday.

Pressure has been mounting on the PSNI chief constable after a number of recent controversies.

Most recently a High Court judge ruled that a decision to take action against two junior officers following a Troubles memorial event in 2021 was unlawful.

Mr Justice Scoffield said the decision was made to discipline the officers to allay any threat of Sinn Fein abandoning its support for policing in Northern Ireland. Having previously said he accepted the verdict Chief Constable Simon Byrne said on Thursday that an appeal against the ruling is being considered.

In a statement reacting to the Chief Constable's comments, the Chairman of the Police Federation Liam Kelly said: “He has previously publicly accepted the JR ruling, but now has gone volte face and is considering appealing it. “If he does appeal, we expect he will use the PSNI budget which is already stretched to breaking point. “In effect, he would be appealing against his own actions against his own officers, dragging this matter out both internally and externally. “This has infuriated and antagonised the rank and file further and once again the two officers at the centre of the case are being treated disdainfully.” The PFNI’s executive central committee is due to hold an extraordinary meeting next Wednesday where it will discuss whether to call a no confidence vote. “It is hugely damaging to officer morale and confidence and has to be condemned.” “I had hoped to refrain from saying anything publicly until the extraordinary meeting of my Executive Central Committee next Wednesday,” Mr Kelly added. “However, such is the outrage that has been expressed by the rank and file, on behalf of the two officers and my colleagues, I feel I have no other option but to call it out – in short I am disgusted, disillusioned and extremely angry.” Several members of the policing board emerged afterwards to state that a legal issue had arisen during discussions, but didn’t give further details.

Policing Board chairwoman Deirdre Toner said board members had asked for clarity on matters raised in the judgment about an incident “deemed to be critical for policing”. “After today’s discussions it has become clear that there are now legal issues that the board needs to consider and receive advice on,” she said.

