A poster with details of three serving police officers was placed on a bus shelter in Dungiven.

The information was posted on the bus shelter in the Chapel Road area of the village on Thursday evening.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “We have contacted those involved to make them aware and recognise the impact this may have on them and their families. “The safety and welfare of all our officers and staff remains our priority and additional security and reassurance patrols have already been implemented across Northern Ireland as part of our organisational response. “We have commenced an investigation into this matter and I appeal to anyone with any information relating to this incident to contact police on 101.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling through Dungiven last night and who has any dash cam footage."

It comes after a major PSNI security data breach which saw the organisation mistakenly publish details of its entire staff. PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne described the breach as on an "industrial scale" and he apologised.

Police have not said if the bus shelter incident is linked.

