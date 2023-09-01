Play Brightcove video

With a week to go until the Rugby World Cup kicks off, former Ireland captain Rory Best has said they can go all the way and win it but they’ll need a “little bit of luck”.

The former Ulster and Ireland hooker went to four World Cups with Ireland exiting in the quarter-finals in 2011, 2015 and 2019 in Japan.

Rory Best with Johnny Sexton

Best has backed his successor as captain Johnny Sexton to overcome injuries and a three-game ban to lead Ireland in France.

“Knowing Johnny well I was delighted that the ban allowed him to have that honour [of captaincy]. And that he’s going to be fit to play," said Best.

“It’s an incredible honour to be captain. I was lucky to go to four World Cups and the last one as captain - there’s something incredibly special about it."

Rory Best leads the team off the pitch after defeat to the All Blacks at the 2019 World Cup

That last World Cup ended in heartbreaking fashion as Best bowed out from the international stage in a crushing defeat to the All Blacks in Tokyo.

The same quarter-final match-up is very possible this time around but Ireland will have to navigate a tricky group first with current world champions South Africa and the ever-dangerous fifth-ranked Scotland alongside Romania and Tonga.

They will also have to do without the influential Cian Healy who played side-by-side with Best for much of his career.

“He’s overcome so many injuries in his career to reach 125 caps. It’s a massive loss for him and his family,” said Best.

Rory Best with Cian Healy

The former hooker added his concern over the strength in depth in Ireland’s front row which will be severely tested against the Springboks in their third group game.

“There’s a few areas where Ireland don’t have as much depth and that’s one of them.

“To have the experience of Cian backing up Andrew Porter; the versatility he has and the experience is massive.”

Iain Henderson has impressed in Ireland's three World Cup warm-up games

The Co Armagh man has also thrown his support behind his former team-mate Iain Henderson, who’s one of four Ulstermen to have made the 33-player panel.

Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole and Stuart McCloskey make up the rest of the northern contingent.

Henderson will play his third World Cup campaign and Best says his character will help the whole squad.

“He’s very unflappable, he spends half his life sleeping!” Best joked.

“He’s become his own leader, he hasn’t copied anyone else.

"People follow him and like him, he’s quiet and unassuming at times but make no mistake you don’t want to mess with him."

Iain Henderson captained Ireland against Italy

Former Ireland skipper continued: "For him to go to his third World Cup and he’s captained them a good few times now. It’s testament to how far he’s come as a person, as a player and as a leader.

“He’ll probably start the World Cup as third choice behind James Ryan and Tadgh Beirne but for me when you get to games like South Africa or a big quarter-final, he’s the one second row in that squad who has bulk, has size and a vast amount of experience. I think before too long he’ll be starting for Ireland in there".

