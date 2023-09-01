UTV is at the heart of the Rugby World Cup bringing you a special programme previewing the tournament – ‘UTV in France’ which airs next Thursday 7 September at 10.45pm. Expectations are high, with Ireland, ranked No 1 in the world, and Grand Slam champions, among the favourites to lift the World Cup. This hour-long programme has it all - former Ireland stars Chris Henry and Craig Gilroy joining UTV presenter Sara O'Kane, for exclusive interviews, key talking points and expert analysis, to assess Ireland’s prospects in the Rugby World Cup, and the upcoming games.

Former Ireland captains, Rory Best and Willie Anderson give their take on the tournament, assess Ireland’s biggest challenges and whether Andy Farrell’s team can go all the way and lift the World Cup.

In addition, UTV’s sports correspondent Ruth Gorman will have special reports from France, offering first rate coverage, interviews with the Ireland stars and the biggest names in the game.

And, as Ireland kick off their World Cup challenge against Romania on September 9, Ruth will be talking to former Ireland star Gordon D'Arcy, as Ireland look to tackle a tough pool and book a quarter-final clash with either France or the All Blacks.

This UTV production is the perfect start of the World Cup for local rugby fans, and complements the exclusive ITV coverage of the tournament.

With reporting teams on the ground, in France and at home, every game of the tournament from the September 8 opener between France and New Zealand, right through to the final at the end of the October will be broadcast live on UTV, and ITV4 with extensive content and match highlights available on ITVX.

With a fantastic selection of presenters and pundits including Rory Best and Brian O’Driscoll, providing the best insight and expert analysis, ITV is sure to capture the colour and excitement of the Rugby World Cup.

So for all that and more tune in to ‘UTV in France’, Thursday September 7 at 10.45pm on UTV.

The big kick off sees the hosts France play the All Blacks on Friday 8 September at 8.15pm.

