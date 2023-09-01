A survey has been commissioned by the Department of Education to carry out structural surveys to see if a form of concrete which has been deemed unsafe has been used in schools in Northern Ireland.

It follows a decision in England to immediately close schools built with Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC), which has been assessed to be prone to collapse.

In a statement a spokesperson for the Department of Education said: “The Department of Education has commissioned the Education Authority to carry out structural surveys to ascertain the extent to which RAAC may be present in schools across Northern Ireland. This work is being taken forward as a matter of urgency to ensure that any necessary mitigations are put in place promptly.

“Schools will be contacted by the Education Authority as work progresses.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.