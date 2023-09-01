Snow Patrol members Jonny Quinn and Paul Wilson have quit the band, Gary Lightbody announced on Friday morning.

The singer said the remaining members of the band were "heartbroken" with their decision to leave.

"But we wish them nothing but happiness, success, joy, compassion and everything they want in all their future endeavours," he continued.

Lightbody confirmed he, Johnny McDaid and Nathan Connolly would continue with the band.

"More news of that will come at an appropriate time, for now we want to pay homage and give gratitude for all Jonny and Pablo have given us and shared with us these past decades."

The band posted separate tributes to their departing band members.

Drummer Quinn had been with the band for 26 years while bassist Wilson joined in 2005 just before the making of the iconic hit album Eye Open.

On Wilson, Lightbody said: "To be continuing without him after all this time is very strange and sad as he has been a constant presence in our lives. We hope everything he does in the future brings him and his family, wife Mariane and son Thor, countless joy, success and contentment."

Lightbody thanked Wilson for the "awesome times".

"We love you and hope you and Andrea have a wonderful life together with everything you want in it and more. We can’t wait to hear your new music and all that you do in the world," he added.

